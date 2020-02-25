Gordi releases new single and video ‘Sandwiches’

Sydney singer-songwriter Gordi has released her new single, ‘Sandwiches’, as a tribute to her late grandmother.

Along with the song’s release, Gordi – real name Sophie Payton – has also unveiled an accompanying music video, directed by Justin Ridler. You can watch it below.

‘Sandwiches’ is Gordi’s follow-up to her bushfire relief single released earlier this year ‘The Cost’, which marked her first new music since the release of her 2017 debut album ‘Reservoir’.

According to a press statement, the story of the song’s title comes from Gordi’s grandmother being known as “a great feeder of the people”. When she fell ill, Gordi and her mother would give sandwiches to all her grandmother’s visitors. As that was happening, as Gordi put it, “someone called out that she was gone.”

Gordi called upon Bon Iver collaborators Chris Messina and Zach Hanson to join her in creating the song and did so at her family home in the small rural town of Canowindra in New South Wales.

Canowindra is also where the video was filmed, and where Gordi’s family have resided for over a century.

“Her whole life was in Canowindra,” Gordi said in a press statement of her late grandmother.

“We made it in a house that’s a hundred metres from her house.”