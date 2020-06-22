Gordi shares final single ‘Extraordinary Life’ ahead of new album

Gordi has shared ‘Extraordinary Life’, the final pre-release single from her second album, which is due out on June 26.

The single premiered with an accompanying music video directed by Kasimir Burgess, whom she also worked with on ‘Aeroplane Bathroom’. The video sees Gordi wandering the streets of Bangkok on an adventure with an unlikely aquatic partner. Watch it below:

To celebrate the launch of her new album ‘Our Two Skins’, Gordi has also announced a special livestream performance at the Sydney Opera House on July 25. The show is part of the iconic venue’s digital series, From Our House to Yours. Gordi will perform a full set with her four-piece band, marking her Opera House debut.

Per a press release, Gordi – aka Sophie Payten – said ‘Extraordinary Life’ was conceived around 2am in a Ghent hostel shower, towards the tail end of 2017.

“I began recording the demo in stairwells across Europe while I was on tour with Asgeir and in most of the demo vocals you can hear distant chatter in Icelandic,” she said in a statement.

“For all the turmoil and anguish described in the record, this song just sits in pure joy. I like the idea that the ultimate gesture of love is to make someone feel exceptional; like they deserve an extraordinary life.”

Of the music video, director Kasimir Burgess said the visual “evolved in a playful, improvisational way on the streets of Bangkok”.

“I fell in love with the joy and sadness of Gordi’s track. My early ideas for the clip centred around a human to human relationship, however there felt to be more humanity in making the relationship about a human and a skin eating fish. I guess you could say that I’ve chosen to interpret ‘Extraordinary Life’ as a messed up love song to nature.”

The video was shot in the same period as ‘Aeroplane Bathroom’, which was captured over two aeroplane graveyards in Bangkok.

“We decided while we were there that we’d cram in another video so we just shot wherever we went – the grand piano in the lobby of our hotel, on public transport, at the local markets,” Payten said.

“On our last day there we went to a water theme park and I had to go down the slippery slide nine times. I get really bad motion sickness so I felt like absolute shit at the end of making this.”

Gordi was recently announced as the support act for Bon Iver’s rescheduled 2021 tour, alongside Stella Donnelly. The tour will go ahead in March and April next year.