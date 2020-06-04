Gordi shares fourth single ‘Unready’ from forthcoming album

Sydney-based singer-songwriter Gordi – real name Sophie Payten – has shared the latest single off her upcoming album, with an accompanying music video promised next week.

Listen to ‘Unready’ below:

‘Unready’ is the fourth single lifted from Payten’s upcoming sophomore album, entitled ‘Our Two Skins’. The record is slated for a June 26 release via Liberation. During the month of June, all proceeds from album sales on Bandcamp will be donated to the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency (NAAJA).

According to a press release, the single was conceived from a voice memo Payten had recorded in a harmonium in Rekjavik, Iceland, at the start of 2017. It was brought to life in Payten’s remote family home in Canowindra, in conjunction with Bon Iver collaborators Chris Messina and Zach Hanson.

“For me it sits quite separately to the rest of the record – it’s the only song whose lyrics predate the period of my life described by the rest of the songs on ‘Our Two Skins’,” said Payten in a statement.

“When it came time to record the song we tracked every guitar we could find for the big strum sound in the chorus. Singing it proved a challenge because it sits a little higher than my comfortable register. We had tried to do the vocal takes in the cottage but it wasn’t working so one night we ventured over to my parent’s house for a change of scene.”

Payten also detailed the recording of ‘Unready’, noting she used an old strobe light for ambience in an attempt to place her in the right headspace.

“Chris asked me (as a joke) if we had any strobe lights in the house to set the mood,” she said.

“We always joke that you could request any object from my Mum and she’d have it to you in minutes from some treasure trove of stuff in the house. Sure enough, we found a strobe light in the wardrobe of my brother’s childhood bedroom. We turned the lights off and hit the strobe, setting the perfect conditions to finally execute the vocal take for ‘Unready’.”

‘Unready’ follows singles ‘Sandwiches‘, ‘Aeroplane Bathroom‘ and ‘Volcano‘. Gordi’s debut album, ‘Reservoir’, was released in 2017 and debuted in the Top 20 of the ARIA Albums Chart in 2017.