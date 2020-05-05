Gordi shares new single and video ‘Volcanic’

Singer-songwriter Gordi – real name Sophie Payten – has shared ‘Volcanic’, a new single from her forthcoming second album ‘Our Two Skins’.

She’s also released a spectral accompanying video for the track, which sees Payton commit repetitive actions in the dusty landscapes of Canowindra, NSW. It’s directed by Madeleine Purdy – watch it below.

Fittingly, Payton said the new single “speaks to a rush of anxiety”.

“About why, about what is real and what is not, about the drama of it, about the vortex of it. When it surges you can feel paralysed and out of control at the same time – ‘shut down’ and ‘manic.’ Its self-destructive nature can be so crippling,” she said in a press statement.

‘Volcanic’s instrumental is written to feel like a wave of anxiety too.

“The tempo never changes but the piano solo starts at half-time and rushes until it is double the speed, though the beat never changes. And then suddenly; it’s over,” Payton said.

‘Volcanic’ is the third single to be released from ‘Our Two Skins’, following ‘Aeroplane Bathroom’ and ‘Sandwiches’.

Last month, Payton announced she would be returning to her medical career amidst the coronavirus pandemic. She had previously hung up the stethoscope in January 2020 to tour and promote ‘Our Two Skins’, but those tours were subsequently cancelled.

Payton told NME Australia in March of her concerns over her musical future.

“If I can’t tour, it makes it very difficult to promote a record – and we’ve been working for a long time on this. So to feel like it may all come undone is devastating,” she said back in March.

‘Our Two Skins’ will be release on June 19 via Liberation.