Gordi shares ‘Refracted’ short film, announces live EP

Gordi has shared ‘Refracted’, an eight-minute short film which captures unique live performances of her 2020 tracks ‘Extraordinary Life’ and ‘Volcanic’.

Both songs appeared on Gordi’s second album, ‘Our Two Skins’, which dropped last year.

‘Refracted’ – directed by Tanya Babic – is billed as a collaboration between Gordi, Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park venue and production team VERSUS.

Watch it below:

Gordi — real name Sophie Payten — performed two gigs at Phoenix Central Park last month.

“It was just me, a piano, some noise-making things and a couple hundred people wearing face-masks,” Payten said of the shows on social media this week.

Payten announced today (April 20) that she plans to release a live EP recorded during the shows, entitled ‘Refracted: Live at Phoenix Central Park’. She is yet to confirm a hard-and-fast release date for the record, but says it will be out in May.

Gordi will appear at the Sidney Myer Music bowl’s Music From The Home Front concert on Saturday (April 24) alongside Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Vance Joy and more.

The concert coincides with ANZAC Day this Sunday (April 25) and has been organised as a tribute to Australia’s military veterans.

She’ll also head to the Hunter Valley on May 8 to perform at A Day On The Green. Ben Folds is set to headline the event.