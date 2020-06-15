Gordi shares stripped-back rendition of ‘Unready’

Gordi has shared a stripped-back performance of her latest single, ‘Unready’, on her Instagram.

Released last night (June 14), the video was recorded in Gordi’s hometown of Canowindra while the track was being put together.

“When we were recording the vocal take for ‘Unready’, we decided we needed a change of scene. So we went over to the house I grew up in, found a strobe light and turned off all the lights in the old country-style sitting room,” she said in the Instagram post.

“I started singing and bopping while [producer Chris Messina] and [engineer Zach Hanson] sat in the darkness and recorded me. It was as weird as it sounds and it was in this very room.”

Watch the performance below:

‘Unready’ was first shared earlier this month and is the fourth single from her forthcoming LP, ‘Our Two Skins’, set for release on June 26 through Liberation. The track’s music video was released last week.

The single follows previous releases ‘Volcanic‘, ‘Aeroplane Bathroom‘ and ‘Sandwiches‘.

Last week, Gordi and Stella Donnelly were announced as the support acts for Bon Iver’s rescheduled Australian tour in March/April. Gordi is a long-time collaborator to Bon Iver, having performed with them during their own Eaux Claires music festival and a performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2016.