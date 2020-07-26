Watch Gordi make her Sydney Opera House debut

Gordi performed for the first time at the Sydney Opera House this weekend (July 25).

As part of the venue’s Digital Season, Gordi and her band performed a 40-minute set in an otherwise-empty Joan Sutherland Theatre. The performance came just a day after Gordi’s ‘Like A Version’ was aired, in which she covered Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball.’

Watch the performance below:

“Let me take a moment to acknowledge that I have wanted to do this my whole life,” said Gordi in a post to her Instagram page.

Following the performance, Gordi also took to social media to thank her crew and backing band for their part in making the performance happen.

Among those that joined her on-stage were The Griswolds’ Lachlan West, I Know Leopard’s Jenny McCullagh and singer/producer Mickey Kojack.

“It was unreal,” she said.

“I couldn’t think of a better group of people to play in an empty theatre with.”

Gordi released ‘Our Two Skins,’ her second studio album, last month.

Speaking to NME Australia, she recalled its creation from her home studio set-up in Canowindra. The album is notable for its use of unique field recordings, such as cars starting and farm gates opening.

“You get all these really natural little artefacts: buzzing and humming and stuff,” she said.

“That’s what makes us froth over music.”