Gordi teases ‘Extraordinary Life’ remixes by Alex Somers, Georgia Maq

Gordi has taken to social media today (October 2) to tease the release of some new versions of her single ‘Extraordinary Life’.

The singer-songwriter revealed plans to share remixes of the track by Alex Somers and Camp Cope‘s Georgia Maq. On top of the remixes, she will share a 2018 demo of the single as well as a live recording from her recent Sydney Opera House performance.

“Before we made the record, ‘Extraordinary Life’ existed in many different forms,” Gordi — real name Sophie Payten — wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Now, my friends @AlexSomersMusic + Georgia Maq have reworked the song with their own magik skillz – very excited to share them with you next week plus an original demo because yeah demos.”

Before we made the record, ‘Extraordinary Life’ existed in many different forms. Now, my friends @AlexSomersMusic + Georgia Maq have reworked the song with their own magik skillz – very excited to share them with you next week plus an original demo because yeah demos pic.twitter.com/iUPmierYPG — Gordi (@GordiMusic) October 1, 2020

Gordi is yet to announce an exact release date for the alternate versions of the track.

‘Extraordinary Life’ was first released earlier this year, as a single from Gordi’s second album, ‘Our Two Skins’.

Aside from her work on the album, Gordi has had a busy year thus far. In July, she appeared on triple j’s ‘Like A Version’, performing a cover of ‘Wrecking Ball’ by Miley Cyrus.

Advertisement

Gordi, a qualified doctor, has also been working on the COVID-19 frontline in 2020.

“Victorian hospitals are having huge numbers of staff being furloughed – meaning because they’ve had exposure to COVID-19, they have to go and isolate for two weeks,” she explained in an Instagram post last month.

“This means huge staff shortages so I’ve been filling the gaps where I can.”