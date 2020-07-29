Gordi teases that she may have written a country album

Gordi is still hot off the release of her second album ‘Our Two Skins’, but the Melbourne singer-songwriter is already teasing another album she “may have” written – and it’s country.

On Twitter earlier today (July 29), Gordi revealed the version of ‘Sandwiches’ she performed on triple j‘s ‘Like A Version’ last week could be a hint at a country album she “may have or definitely haven’t written.”

“When @triplej had me in last week to do Like A Version, we also played a version of ‘Sandwiches’ that may or may not be a precursor to a country album that I may have or definitely haven’t written ——-,” Gordi wrote, along with a link to the mentioned performance.

In addition to ‘Sandwiches’, she also performed a rendition of Miley Cyrus’ all-conquering 2013 hit ‘Wrecking Ball’.

‘Our Two Skins’ dropped late last month and was preceded by the singles ‘Sandwiches’, ‘Aeroplane Bathroom’, ‘Volcanic’, ‘Unready’ and ‘Extraordinary Life’.

The album marks the first full-length release of Gordi’s where she’s been focused on music full-time, after she quit her career in medicine.

“I look at a photo of myself; I read interviews that I’ve done. I’m on my social media; I’m learning my own songs. It’s so inward-looking, and I find that really exhausting. Whereas medicine, you’re always outward-looking – I think I need that in my life,” she told NME Australia.

“I think if I gave up music, it would be denying this very central part of me that is important to my existence.”

Gordi is set to appear on the forthcoming episode of ‘The Sound’, alongside Amy Shark, John Butler, Boy & Bear and more.