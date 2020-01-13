New South Wales singer-songwriter Gordi – aka Sophie Payten – has released a new song titled ‘The Cost’ in support of bushfire relief.

The folk singer has pledged all proceeds from the ballad, which she released earlier this morning (January 13), towards aiding the NSW Rural Fire Service. The song can be bought for a minimum price of $3 at Gordi’s Bandcamp page.

The song’s accompanying music video highlights the natural beauty of Payten’s hometown of Canowindra in rural New South Wales. Watch it below.

“People are losing their loved ones, their homes and their communities,” Gordi wrote in a statement on Facebook. “There have been irreparable losses to our wildlife and national parks. As in all times of tragedy, people are giving everything they can. The efforts of the Rural Fire Service, Red Cross and Wildlife Rescue are nothing short of heroic.”

“The NSW Rural Fire Service is made up of volunteers and local farmers and right now they need all the assistance we can give them,” she added. “100% of all proceeds from this song (including from my labels Jagjaguwar and Liberation Records and publisher Mushroom Music Publishing) will go to the RFS.” Read her full statement below.

Australia is on fire. People are losing their loved ones, their homes and their communities. There have been… Posted by Gordi on Sunday, January 12, 2020

Payten is the latest Aussie singer to release music in support of bushfire relief. Last Wednesday (January 8), Delta Goodrem released the song ‘Let It Rain’, which topped the Aussie iTunes chart on the same day. Last Friday, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard released two live albums to fundraise for Australian wildlife organisations.

Meanwhile, a guitar signed by Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope and other musicians is being auctioned to raise money for bushfire relief. Nick Cave also donated a signed copy of his book The Sick Bag Song and one of his signature suits to a Twitter auction organised by Australian authors this past weekend, raising $10,000 for the Victorian Country Fire Authority.

Aussie musicians Julia Jacklin, Tones And I, Alex Lahey and more have also announced bushfire benefit shows in major cities in the coming weeks. Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John are also set to perform at Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16.