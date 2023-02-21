Gordi to debut new material at intimate Phoenix Central Park shows for WorldPride Sydney

Gordi (aka Sophie Payten) has announced two special shows at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park venue, tying in to this year’s WorldPride celebrations.

Coming as part of the venue’s Season VII program – alongside shows by the likes of Christian Lee Hutson and MUNGMUNG – Payten will perform two intimate shows on Wednesday March 15, first at 6:30pm and then at 8:15pm.

Both shows will be free to attend, however tickets will only be made available to prospective concertgoers through a ballot system – you can enter the ballot here.

Advertisement

It’s promised that Payten will use the shows to deliver the first live performances of an unreleased, as-yet-untitled new single, alongside material from her two studio albums (2017’s ‘Reservoir’ and 2020’s ‘Our Two Skins’) and last year’s ‘Inhuman’ EP.

The latter record remains her most recent release of original material – supported by singles like ‘Way I Go’ and the title track – however she’s since shared a remix of Didirri’s ‘Begin Again’ and a cover of ‘One Crowded Hour’ by Augie March.

2022 also saw Payten drop a remix EP for ‘Our Two Skins’ – which featured a new take on ‘Extraordinary Life’ from Georgia Maq – as well as the ‘Refracted’ short film and live EP that was tracked at Phoenix Central Park. She’s also released collaborative efforts with Josh Pyke (‘The Hummingbird’), Troye Sivan (‘Wait’) and Alex Lahey (‘Dino’s’), and co-wrote Fergus James’ single ‘Slow Separation’.

Meanwhile, this year’s WorldPride program will also feature shows from the likes of MUNA, Sugababes, Kim Petras, Charli XCX and Peach PRC. Several events will be broadcast nationally by the ABC.