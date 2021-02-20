Gordi to sing national anthem at Australian Open singles finals

Gordi will sing the Australian national anthem at the singles finals of the Australian Open this weekend.

The singer-songwriter will perform at both the women’s and men’s singles finals, which commence at 7.30pm AEDT on February 20 and 21, respectively.

Gordi made the announcement on social media today (February 20). It will be her first time performing the anthem at a major public event.

“Last time I sang the national anthem in front of a crowd it was to perhaps 30 people in Canowindra’s Morris Park when I was 11,” she tweeted.

“In a small step up I will be performing the anthem at the women’s and men’s @AustralianOpen final this weekend. Hazaar”.

Gordi’s rendition of the anthem will mark the final musical interlude of the singles tournament. In previous years, the Australian Open has welcomed guests to the AO Live Stage, an outdoor music venue that has hosted performances by local and international artists.

However, the coronavirus pandemic prompted organisers to rearrange this year’s musical itinerary.

In 2021, Something For Kate, G Flip and Julia Stone were among the artists to perform pop-up sets at the tournament’s John Cain Arena.

“The acoustic pop-up sets at John Cain Arena will mean music can continue at the AO and provide some great entertainment after the tough year everyone has had,” music promoter, Michael Gudniski, said earlier this month.

Gordi’s most recent release, a joint single with Alex Lahey entitled ‘Dino’s’, hit streaming services earlier this month.

Gordi has enjoyed a fruitful 2021 thus far. This month alone, she was named a finalist for APRA AMCOS’ Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition and was unveiled on the lineup for the inaugural Cellar Door Series concert.