Gordon Koang announces 2022 Australian tour

Gordon Koang has announced a national tour in support of his most recent album, 2020’s ‘Unity’, after a planned run last year was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Sudanese-born, Melbourne-based musician will play a slew of headline shows, kicking off later this month, alongside appearances at Port Fairy Folk Festival, WOMADelaide and more.

He’ll be joined on the road by his cousin and frequent musical collaborator Paul Biel. See full dates and details below – tickets are on sale now.

‘Unity’, Koang’s 11th album, arrived back in August of 2020 after being previewed with singles like ‘Tiel e Nei Nywal Ke Ran (We Don’t Have a Problem With Anyone)’ and ‘South Sudan’. The album went on to be shortlisted for the 2020 Australian Music Prize.

Recorded in 2019, weeks before receiving permanent residency, ‘Unity’ marked Koang’s first album since arriving in Australia in 2014. Speaking to NME in 2020, the Nuer musician discussed learning to make music on the thom, a traditional Nuer string instrument.

“It’s very difficult to learn,” Koang explained. “I taught myself and my mind until I knew it very well. To be a musician and compose songs for the country, that is something I [knew I] could do.

“If you come and you don’t have something to leave for the coming generation, things get lost. If you do something in the time you are in this world, people will remember you.”

Last year, Koang released two standalone singles, ‘Coronavirus’ and B-side ‘Disco’.

Gordon Koang’s 2022 ‘Unity’ Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 25 – Gippsland, Gippsland Performing Arts Centre (Gunai/Kurnai land) Sunday 27 – Anglesea, Anglesea Memorial Hall (Wadawurrung land)

APRIL

Friday 1 – Ballarat, The Eastern (Wadawurrung and Dja Dja Wurrung land) Saturday 2 – Melbourne, Howler (Woiwurrung land)

Saturday 9 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal (Dja Dja Wurrung land)

Sunday 10 – Warrnambool, The Dart & Marlin (Gunditjmara land)

Friday 15 – Geelong, Surround Sounds @ The Palais (Wadawurrung land) Saturday 16 – Meeniyan, Meeniyan Town Hall (Bunurong and Gunai/Kurnai land)

Friday 29 – Canberra, Sideway (Ngunnawal land)

Saturday 30 – Bellambi, Stranded Studio (Dharawal land)

MAY

Sunday 1 – Sydney, Mary’s Underground (Gadigal land)

Friday 6 – Adelaide, Summertown Studio (Kaurna land)

Saturday 7 – Hobart, Altar (Palawa land)

Sunday 8 – Fremantle, Freo.Social (Whadjuk land)

Saturday 28 – Brisbane, The Zoo (Turrbal and Jagera/Yuggera land)

Sunday 29 – Eltham, Eltham Hotel (Bundjalung land)