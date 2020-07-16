Gordon Koang shares new single ‘South Sudan’

Gordon Koang has shared a new song today (July 17), entitled ‘South Sudan.’

It is the second single from his forthcoming album, ‘Unity,’ which is out on August 14 via Music In Exile. The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Nick McKinlay, best known for his work with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Julia Jacklin. Watch it below:

Per a press release, Koang explained that ‘South Sudan’ is “about a person in South Sudan who is a leader who is working in a good way.”

“He is a good man who is thinking about people and taking care of them,” he said.

‘South Sudan’ follows on from ‘Tiel e Nei Nywal Ke Ran (We Don’t Have A Problem With Anyone),’ which Koang released in June. Both tracks are sung in Koang’s native language of Nuer, and both will appear on ‘Unity.’

Koang’s forthcoming album is his first since arriving in Australia, and his 11th in total.

“This album is about uniting people together,” Gordon Koang said.

“If the world unites itself, no one will say ‘I am alone.'”

Born blind, Koang honed his craft as a musician on the streets of Juba, South Sudan. The singer-songwriter spent six years as an asylum seeker and completed ‘Unity’ in the weeks before he was awarded his permanent residency in Australia.

Koang says that “if you have a problem, like all crises in the world, [the album’s songs] can comfort you and you will be calm.”

“If you think differently, they can change your mind. If you think differently, you will understand the meaning of the songs and be happy.”

In June, Gordon Koang appeared as part of the 15th Isol-Aid live-stream.

Click here to pre-order ‘Unity.’