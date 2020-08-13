Gordon Koang releases ‘Unity’, his 11th studio album

Gordon Koang has today (August 14) released his 11th studio album. The record, entitled ‘Unity’, is his first since being awarded Australian residency in 2019.

To celebrate the release, Koang will play an exclusive live-stream show later today (August 14). The singer-songwriter will go live from his Melbourne home at 2pm AEST.

‘Unity’ features the previously released singles ‘South Sudan’, ‘Tiel e Nei Nywal Ke Ran (We Don’t Have a Problem With Anyone)’, ‘Mal Mi Goa’, ‘Stand Up (Clap Your Hands)’ and ‘Asylum Seeker’. Listen to the record in full below:

Advertisement

Dubbed ‘The King Of Music’ in his native South Sudan, Koang emigrated to Australia in 2014. Despite being born blind, he learnt music from a young age through his church.

“I taught myself and my mind until I knew it very well. To be a musician and compose songs for the country, that is something I [knew I] could do,” Koang told NME Australia in a recent interview.

On his new record, Koang sings in English, Arabic and the South Sudanese dialect Nuer.

“I call it ‘Unity’ because if the Nuer, Aussie, Indian, Asian… all the communities in the world, if we work together we can grow.”

Advertisement

In June, Gordon Koang performed in Isol-Aid’s 15th live-stream concert. He appeared alongside Drunk Mums, Jae Laffer, The Queensland Symphony Orchestra among others.