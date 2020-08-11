Gordon Koang to launch ‘Unity’ in special livestream performance and Q&A

Gordon Koang has announced a special livestream performance to help launch his forthcoming album ‘Unity’ on Friday (August 14).

Those that pre-order the album will go into the running to receive a link to a performance, streamed from Koang and musical collaborator Paul Biel’s Melbourne home.

Koang and Biel will perform songs from ‘Unity’, and take part in a Q&A hosted by their label Music in Exile.

The stream will begin at 2pm AEST August 14. You can pre-order the record here.

‘Unity’ is the South Sudanese ‘King Of Music’s 11th album, but first since seeking asylum in Australia. It’s set to feature the singles ‘South Sudan’ and ‘Tiel e Nei Nywal Ke Ran (We Don’t Have A Problem With Anyone)’.

NME named ‘Unity’ one its 10 Australian album picks for August, calling it “a truly special record”.

“[It’s] one that underscores his profound belief in music as a means for bringing people together.”

In an interview with NME, Koang spoke about the meaning behind the record.

“Unity is very important in this world,” he explained. “One hand cannot clap, but two hands can bring the sound. They bring the sound together. I call it ‘Unity’ because if the Nuer, Aussie, Indian, Asian… all the communities in the world, if we work together we can grow.”