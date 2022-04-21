Gorillaz expand Australian tour with Illuminate Adelaide appearance

Gorillaz have added another date to their forthcoming tour of Australia, which will see the virtual band return to Adelaide this July.

The show will take place at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on July 28, following an appearance at Splendour In The Grass over the final weekend of the month. The show will take place as part of the program for Illuminate Adelaide, a month-long music and arts festival billed as “Australia’s newest major event”. Gorillaz’ performance will headline the music portion of the festival, which will also see performances from The Avalanches, HTRK and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley.

Festival curators Rachael Azzopardi and Lee Cumberlidge, praised Gorillaz as an “iconic” group in a press statement and expressed their honour of being able to bring them to Adelaide for the first time in almost 12 years. “We’re thrilled to have such a varied music program in this year’s Illuminate Adelaide program,” they said.

“We are looking forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of South Australians and visitors to our state and into our city to participate.”

Gorillaz’ Adelaide appearance joins two other headlining shows for the group while they are in Australia, taking place at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. The band was last in Australia in December 2010, touring in support of their third album, ‘Plastic Beach’.

In the years since, Gorillaz have issued a further four studio albums – the most recent of which, ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’, was released in October 2020.

Gorillaz made the news over the weekend when Billie Eilish invited both their real-life frontman Damon Albarn and De La Soul‘s Posdnuos on-stage at Coachella to perform their 2005 single ‘Feel Good Inc’.

Tickets for the band’s Adelaide show are on-sale now via Illuminate’s website.