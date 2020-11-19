Gorillaz have launched a range of toy figurines.

The new figurines of 2D, Russel Hobbs, Murdoc Niccals, and Noodle stand between nine and 12 inches tall and retail at £62 to £73.

The full band set is retailing at £238. You can view the figurines below.

For more information head to makers Superplastic’s official website here.

The cartoon band and guests from Gorillaz’s album ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’, featured in this week’s Big Read.

The band’s bassist Murdoc told NME he could sense something bad was coming in 2020.

“I could feel it in my bones that we were due this current trouble. Back in 2019 I said, ‘Lads, mark my words, you heard it here first – we’re about to have some very strange times!’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Damon Albarn recently hinted that a Gorillaz collaboration with Paul McCartney could arrive in the future.

“I have a recording of Paul and myself that I could use for a Gorillaz track,” he said. “It could easily fit on a Gorillaz album.

He continued: “It’s a very simple, basic recording but I would never release it without talking to him first.”

‘Strange Timez’ was released last month (October 23) and given four stars in an NME review. New Music Editor Thomas Smith called the record “yet another worthwhile endeavour, the band keen not just to match the skill and pace of modern pop outlets, but to outlast the competitors”.

“Whether your consumption method was more traditional, or you’re perhaps tempted to binge every episode in this album format, there’s joy aplenty here,” he added.