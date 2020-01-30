Gorillaz make a racket with Slowthai and Slaves on new song ‘Momentary Bliss’

Gorillaz‘ new track featuring Slowthai and Slaves has landed – take a listen to ‘Momentary Bliss’ below in the first episode of the band’s new ‘Song Machine’ video series.

The Song Machine series, which premiered tonight (January 30), aims to upload videos from Gorillaz’ Kong Studios “as and when they happen”.

The first video sees Slowthai, Slaves and Damon Albarn perform the new track, augmented with cartoon animations and Gorillaz’ central characters.

The artists trailed the collaboration earlier this week with Gorillaz’ Murdoc spotted popping up on Slowthai’s Spotify canvas for ‘Doorman’, marking the first time a canvas has been used to tease a potential collaboration.

Each episode of Song Machine is also accompanied by Machine Bitez – recordings of conversations between the cartoon band members and their real life collaborators. You can listen to Slowthai and Slaves below.

The cartoon band recently released new documentary called Reject False Icons which NME’s Charlotte Krol awarded three stars and described it as “a vibrant celebration of an idiosyncratic band.”

Gorillaz released their sixth album ‘The Now Now’ last year, only 12 months after the release of fifth LP ‘Humanz’. An NME review of the latter album called it “a trim and spritely listen”.