Gorillaz share new song with ScHoolboy Q ‘PAC-MAN’

Gorillaz have released their latest single ‘PAC-MAN’, featuring ScHoolboy Q.

It’s the fifth instalment of their ‘Song Machine’ series and was co-produced by Remi Kabaka Jr and Paul Edward Huston, aka Prince Paul.

‘PAC-MAN’ is an ode to the retro game of the same name, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in May. The track’s colourful clip shows Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn as 2-D absorbed in the arcade classic, while a neon ScHoolboy Q raps his verse from home. Other band members Noodle, Russel and Murdoc also feature as their animated selves.

The end credits tease at a release date for the next instalment, revealing that we’ll have to wait until September for more ‘Song Machine’.

Gorillaz have teamed up with a bunch of artists since announcing season one of the series in January. A ten-episode project to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band, ‘Song Machine’ has seen them collaborate with slowthai, Slaves, Fatoumata Diawara, Peter Hook, Georgia and Octavian.

They’ve also been working on another project in the form of their first hardback annual, which is set to arrive in October. The Gorillaz ALMANAC will feature 120+ pages of games, puzzles, new artwork and comic strips, published by Z2 Comics.