Gorillaz tease comeback single featuring Slowthai

Gorillaz are teasing their new single which looks set to feature Slowthai and Slaves.

The band have posted a short 23 second video clip of new track ‘Song Machine Theme Tune’. You can listen to a snippet below.

They also posted what seems to be the artwork of the track on their official Instagram page with the message: “Follow your nearest Song Machine (snooze you lose),” and posts of the cartoon’s band’s characters each saying they have “switched on the machine”.

Murdoc has also popped up on Slowthai’s Spotify canvas for ‘Doorman’, marking the first time a canvas has been used to tease a potential collaboration.

Elsewhere, a Gorillaz YouTube poster was also spotted at Westfield in London.

According to a tweet by The Version, the track will feature Slowthai and Slaves and will be Annie Mac’s Hottest Record Of The Week on Radio 1 on Thursday (January 30).

There is no official confirmation yet that the track will be played on Thursday. NME are chasing Radio 1 for confirmation.

The cartoon band recently released new documentary called Reject False Icons which NME awarded three stars and described it as “a vibrant celebration of an idiosyncratic band.”

Gorillaz released their sixth album ‘The Now Now’ last year, only 12 months after the release of fifth LP ‘Humanz’. An NME review of the latter album called it “a trim and spritely listen”.