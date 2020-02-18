News Music News

Gorillaz tease next instalment of ‘Song Machine’

Murdoc appears in a new clip titled "The machine is rumbling..."

Sam Moore
Gorillaz
Gorillaz (Picture: Getty)

Gorillaz have teased the next instalment of their ‘Song Machine’ series in a new social media clip you can see below.

The announcement comes over a fortnight on from the first episode of ‘Song Machine’ being released (January 30) in the form of the track ‘Momentary Bliss’, which featured Slaves and Slowthai.

Gorillaz have now hinted that the next episode of ‘Song Machine’ is coming soon in a clip titled “The machine is rumbling…”, which was posted to their Twitter yesterday (February 17).

The clip itself includes a brief snippet of beat-lead music, before the animated Gorillaz member Murdoc is seen emerging from a flight case just as a vocalist says “Hey”. The clip then cuts out.

Gorillaz have told fans to “follow your nearest Song Machine” in order to be the first to find out about their next song.

Speaking about ‘Song Machine’, Gorillaz virtual drummer Russel explained: “‘Song Machine’ is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mould ‘cos the mould got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next.

“‘Song Machine’ feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”

