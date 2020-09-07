Gorillaz tease upcoming new single featuring The Cure’s Robert Smith

Gorillaz have taken to social media to tease their upcoming single featuring The Cure‘s Robert Smith.

It will be the latest instalment of their ‘Song Machine’ series and follows the release of ‘PAC-MAN’, which features ScHoolboy Q and was co-produced by Remi Kabaka Jr and Paul Edward Huston, aka Prince Paul.

The upcoming collaboration was teased today (September 7) in a tweet reading: “Coming up on Song Machine… It’s @RobertSmith. Follow your nearest Song Machine NOW!”

Gorillaz are teaming up with a bunch of artists since announcing season one of the series in January. The 10-episode project to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band has seen them collaborate with slowthai, Slaves, Fatoumata Diawara, Peter Hook, Georgia and Octavian.

They’ve also been working on another project in the form of their first hardback annual, which is set to arrive in October. The Gorillaz ALMANAC will feature 120+ pages of games, puzzles, new artwork and comic strips, published by Z2 Comics.

Last summer, The Cure frontman Robert Smith told NME that the band were looking to finish their “merciless” new album in 2019 – 11 years after its predecessor, ‘4:13 Dream’ — adding that it had the working title of ‘Live From The Moon’ and that it was one of three new Cure albums in the works.

Now, with fans still expecting the album The Cure‘s Roger O’Donnell recently spoke about the band’s long-awaited project, saying that it’s “going to be an amazing record.”