Gorillaz have released the latest episode in their ‘Song Machine’ series today (October 1) with a collaboration with Elton John and 6lack.

Ahead of releasing the ‘Song Machine: Season One’ album on October 23, the cartoon band have shared ‘The Pink Phantom’. Watch the accompanying video for the piano led-effort, featuring a cartoon version of Elton, below.

Advertisement

Elton John said of the collaboration: “Damon reached out and asked me to do something and the way the song has turned out is just great. I was in the studio in London and he was at the other end in Devon, but even remotely it was such an engaging and creative process.

“I’ve always loved Damon because he encompasses so many different sorts of music. He has his fingers in so many pies and although he’s achieved so much, he never sits still creatively. He’s constantly pushing forward and embracing the new, which is admirable and rare. He’s always working – he’s always doing something. He’s done so much to promote music from around the world, from Africa, from China, that people hadn’t previously heard and I really admire that. I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan anyway, so when he asked me to do a Gorillaz track – it was a no brainer. I’m so very, very happy that that’s come about.”

Gorillaz frontman 2D added: “Thank you for being so generous to us, Mr Elton Sir John, with your time and genius and also those Danish pastries you brought and for making some of the best tunes of all time.”

‘Song Machine: Season One’ will also feature a selection of other star-studded Gorillaz collaborations with the likes of The Cure’s Robert Smith, St. Vincent, Peter Hook, Skepta, Kano and many more.

Gorillaz will showcase their new project with a live-streamed performance, ‘Song Machine Live’, on December 12-13. The show will air across three time zones via LiveNow – you can find more information here.

Advertisement

The group have also been working on another project in the form of their first hardback annual, which is also set to arrive on October 23.

The Gorillaz ALMANAC will feature 120+ pages of games, puzzles, new artwork and comic strips, published by Z2 Comics.