GOT7 announce new self-titled EP, out in two weeks

K-pop boyband GOT7 have confirmed that they will be releasing a brand-new EP later this month.

Today (May 8), the group took to their newly establish social media pages – which were launched just two days ago – to announce their upcoming self-titled EP. The posts were accompanied by a teaser image, featuring the names of all seven members of the boyband, alongside the project’s release date.

‘GOT7’, due out May 23, will be the group’s first EP since they departed from longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January last year. Their last mini-album was the April 2020 release ‘Dye’, which was followed by their fourth studio album ‘Breath Of Love: Last Piece’ in November the same year. GOT7 had also released the single ‘Encore’ in February 2021.

On Friday (May 8), when the boyband launched their new social media accounts, a press release from Warner Music Korea had confirmed that GOT7 were working on new music. “The brand [are] expected to release a new project in May,” read the press release.

In April, South Korean media reported that the K-pop boyband would be making a “full group comeback” this May. Reports also claimed that solo activities for all members would be “suspended for the time being” in order for them to focus on the group’s upcoming return to music.

In a previous interview, member Mark Tuan has hinted at what appears to be plans for him to stay in South Korea for the foreseeable future, saying: “I think I may stay in Korea for long, so I brought everything along.” He’s so far been situated in the East Asian country for a little over two months now, since arriving after Paris Fashion Week in March.