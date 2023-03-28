GOT7’s BamBam drops music video for ‘Sour & Sweet’

GOT7 member BamBam has unveiled his first full-length album ‘Sour & Sweet’, along with a music video for the lead single of the same name.

Today (March 28), the Thai K-pop idol made a comeback with his debut studio album ‘Sour & Sweet’. The release was accompanied by a music video for its lead single, featuring the singer playing cat and mouse with a potential love interest.

“It’s sour then it’s sweet / Sometimes, I could be more than what you see / This tastes like fantasy, fantasy / Dare to taste or fall into my recipe / It’s sour then it’s sweet,” he sings on the dance-pop song.

Advertisement

‘Sour & Sweet’ features eight tracks, seven of which – including the title track – were co-written by the GOT7 singer. BamBam also participated in the composition of several songs on the record, including ‘Take It Easy’, ‘Ghost’ and ‘Tippy Toe’.

During a recently press conference for the album, the singer shared that the new record tells the story of his journey since arriving in South Korea as a trainee, per Kpop Herald.

“‘Feather’ shows me when I first arrived while ‘Wings’ portrays the most recent me,” he said. “Although I’m not a superstar, I’ve achieved many dreams and have more to aspire for, now with my fans as wings.”

‘Sour & Sweet’ also marks BamBam’s first solo comeback in over one year, following the arrival of his sophomore mini-album ‘B’ in January 2022.

Last May, BamBam joined his GOT7 bandmates for their first comeback since leaving long-time agency JYP Entertainment in early 2021. The septet had released a self-titled mini-album, which was led by the single ‘NANANA’.

Advertisement

BamBam is currently signed with Abyss Company, which is home to artists like Sunmi, Sandara Park, Urban Zapaka and more.