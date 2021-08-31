GOT7’s BamBam on his solo debut: “I had to figure out everything on my own”

GOT7 member BamBam has opened up about his experience doing things on his own since making his solo debut in June.

During a recent interview with Singles magazine, the Thai-born singer spoke on his first-ever solo single ‘riBBon’ and why it was his favourite. Later, he also shared his feeling on starting a career without his fellow GOT7 members and how it has shaped his experience.

“It may seem typical [to pick ‘riBBon’], but I can’t help it because it’s the song I’ve grown most fond of,” BamBam said, as translated by Soompi. “I performed it and filmed a music video for it, and we made a lot of corrections during that process. Since a song released like that had a good response, I felt like I was off to a good start.”

On going solo, the singer said that “working on the song was on the easy [part]”, because he could craft it “in my style from start to finish”. However, he also added that he has to “continuously [work] hard” because, unlike his boyband days, he had to “figure out everything on my own”.

BamBam had previously revealed that he chose to focus on Korean solo activities following GOT7’s departure from JYP Entertainment because he wished to be “properly recognised” in the East Asian country.

When ‘riBBon’ had been released, BamBam said during an online press conference that he’d been worried about his skills as a performer while preparing for the mini-album’s release.

“Since this is the first time I’ve gone solo in Korea, I wanted to show that ‘this is BamBam’,” he said. “Rather than worry about the concept, I had bigger worries about my skills.”