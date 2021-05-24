GOT7’s BamBam to make solo comeback next month, drops first teaser

GOT7’s BamBam is officially set to release new solo material next month.

On May 24, the Thai-born K-pop idol revealed a brand-new teaser and announced his plans to make a comeback. The upcoming project will be his first release under his new label Abyss Company, following his departure from JYP Entertainment.

The black-and-white teaser features BamBam facing away from the camera as a small beam of light shines on his head. The singer is set to make his solo return on June 15.

The forthcoming project will also be BamBam’s first official release as a soloist, although he had previously released the song ‘I’m Not a Con-Heartist’ for the 2020 Thai film The Con-Heartist, as well as the tune ‘Beat Your Best’ for the energy drink brand BK.

The singer also recently shared with a South Korean magazine that he would like to “show a different side of me” through his music, according to The Korea Herald. he added that he also plans to focus on his activities in South Korea for the time being, sharing that he “can find peace only once I am fully recognised here”.

Following their departure from JYP Entertainment, members of GOT7 have each signed to separate labels. Although the group have expressed their desire to continue making music together, rapper Jackson Wang shared that the members will spend the year “do[ing] their own stuff”.

Despite the members of GOT7 focusing on their solo careers for now, they have assured fans that the group would still “continue”. JAY B also previously expressed his wishes for the group to release at least one album every year moving forward.