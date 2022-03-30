Jackson Wang to release new single ‘Blow’ tomorrow

Jackson Wang, who is also a member of the K-pop boyband GOT7, has announced a new solo single titled ‘Blow’.

Wang took to social media earlier today (March 30) to announce the upcoming release of his brand-new single ‘Blow’, which is set to arrive tomorrow (March 31) at 12am EST. The Hong Kong-born K-pop idol also captioned his announcement with: “My shit begins now.”

Asian-American label 88rising also shared a first look at the new single’s sound and music video. The trailer for the upcoming visual opens with unconscious party-goers sprawled across the floor, breathing in a smoke-like substance. The group then suddenly start to convulse and scream, before cutting the gold doors of an elevator and fading to black.

Curiously, the teaser ends with the words “Magic Man”, which is also reflected in 88rising’s caption which reads, “BEWARE, THE MaGIC MAN IS HERE”, signalling the potential arrival of a larger collaboration between Wang and 88rising.

The forthcoming release of ‘Blow’ comes shortly after Wang dropped the English-language mixtape ‘LOST & FOUND’ earlier this month, comprising eight old songs he had previously recorded but left unreleased.

In light of ‘LOST & FOUND”s release, his label Team Wang had also hinted that the singer is in the process of “cooking something bigger” for the future. Wang had previously shared last August that he had prepared over 20 new songs for his upcoming solo record.

In other news, bandmate Yugyeom is also set to drop a new single titled ‘Take You Down’, due out on March 31 at 6pm KST. The song will feature rapper Coogie, and will also be accompanied by B-side track ‘Lights’.