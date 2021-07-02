Hear JAY B sing a snippet of his “secret unreleased” song

JAY B recently teased his upcoming music by singing a snippet of an unreleased solo song.

The singer, who is also a member of K-pop boyband GOT7, recently made an appearance on Cosmopolitan’s ‘Singing in the Shower’ video series. During the segment, JAY B sang a few lines of what was dubbed in the video as a “secret unreleased” song, and also how he finds inspiration for new music.

“When I’m showing, I just sing a lot. And also… ideas or melodies will come to mind. Some songs I’ve written that way,” he said, before thinking of an example. “Oh, this isn’t out, though. If I let you guys hear a little…” he trailed off, before singing a few lines of the new song.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the clip, he also shared some of his favourite music, saying that he “like[s] listening to old songs”. The songs JAY B covered during the video include Musiq Soulchild’s ‘Just Friends’, Anthony Hamilton’s ‘Charlene’ and Korean singer Sung Si Kyung’s ‘You Made Me Impressed’.

The singer also discussed his recent signing with Jay Park’s H1GHR MUSIC. JAY B revealed that he was initially worried if he was the right fit for the label. “I wondered, what if I’m too much of a different style?” he said. “In any case, I felt this was a path towards the artistic freedom I’m pursuing, and the way I could develop more as an artist,” he added.

In May, shortly after signing with H1GHR MUSIC, JAY B dropped his first solo single, ‘Switch It Up’ featuring rapper Sokodomo. It followed his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment back in January, alongside his fellow GOT7 groupmates.