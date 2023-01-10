GOT7’s Jinyoung announces debut solo album ‘Chapter 0: WITH’

GOT7 member Jinyoung is set to drop his first solo record ‘Chapter 0: WITH’.

On January 9, the South Korean idol-actor unveiled the a series of teaser images and the release schedule for his forthcoming solo album ‘Chapter 0: WITH’. Due out on January 18, the record will commemorate 10 years since Jinyoung’s debut.

At the time of publication, it is unclear if the release will be a full-length or mini-album. However, its complete tracklist will be revealed on January 16, two days before its release.

‘Chapter 0: WITH’ marks Jinyoung’s first solo music since July 2021’s ‘Dive’, and will also make him the final GOT7 member to release an album. All seven members of the boyband signed with different agencies after their departure from JYP Entertainment in early 2021 and have been focusing on their solo endeavours since, though they reunited in May 2022 with a self-titled mini-album.

Since leaving JYP Entertainment, the idol-actor has starred in several K-dramas, most notably 2021’s The Devil Judge and both seasons of Yumi’s Cells, along with films like Netflix’s Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Besides Jinyoung, the latest GOT7 member to release solo music is Yugyeom, who dropped the digital single ‘Ponytail’ on January 2. The singer is currently on tour in Asia with several AOMG labelmates like Simon Dominic, Gray, Lee Hi and more.

In other K-pop news, boyband MONSTA X have made their long-awaited comeback with their 12th mini-album ‘Reason’, along with a music video for its lead single ‘Beautiful Liar’. The track was co-written by members Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.