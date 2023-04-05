GOT7’s Jinyoung to enlist in the military next month

South Korean singer and actor Jinyoung is set to enlist into the South Korean military next month.

Today (April 5), South Korean news outlet JTBC reported that the GOT7 member has received his military enlistment notice and would begin his mandatory service in May, adding that the K-pop idol would serve as an active-duty soldier.

The report has since been confirmed by Jinyoung’s agency BH Entertainment. In a statement to South Korean media, BH Entertainment said that the K-pop idol “will receive basic military training at the training center [starting] on Monday, May 8 and fulfill his military duty as an active-duty soldier”, per Osen, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

Jinyoung will be the second member of GOT7 to enlist in the South Korean military, following leader JAY B in February. It is currently unknown when Youngjae and Yugyeom will enlist. Meanwhile, members Mark Tuan, Jackson Wang and BamBam are not South Korean citizens and will not be required to serve.

Earlier this year, Jinyoung made his solo debut with the mini-album ‘Chapter 0: WITH’. The project marked his first solo music release since the July 2021 song ‘Dive’, and made him the final GOT7 member to release an album.

Meanwhile, bandmate BamBam recently dropped his first full-length album ‘Sour & Sweet’, along with a music video for the lead single of the same name. The record follows his sophomore mini-album ‘B’ in January 2022 and his debut solo project ‘Ribbon’ in 2021.

On the other hand, Jackson Wang is set to kick off his North American headline tour later this month. His ‘I’m Not A Mystery, I’m Just Magic’ tour will begin in Los Angeles on April 26, with shows in Vancouver , New York and more until the middle of May. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.