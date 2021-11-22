GOT7’s Jinyoung reveals he has been working on new music

GOT7 member Jinyoung has spoken about his blossoming acting career and how he might soon return to music.

In a recent interview with Singles magazine, K-pop idol shared that he has been working on new songs over the past year and hinted that he might release new music soon. Following his departure from long-time agency JYP Entertainment in January, the GOT7 member has spent most of the year focusing on his acting career, starring in K-dramas such as The Devil Judge and Yumi’s Cells.

“For the fans who missed seeing me as a singer, I kept working on songs even amidst my busy schedule,” revealed the idol-turned-actor per Soompi. “I want to do a good job at both: music in which I tell my own story like a diary, and acting in which I convey the message of a film or drama through emotions.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Jinyoung also spoke about his role as Yoo Babi in the popular K-drama Yumi’s Cells. I worried a lot about what I would do if I didn’t fit the role of Yoo Babi well and whether I’d be able to satisfy fans of the original webtoon,” he said.

Back in July, Jinyoung had surprised fans with a new solo track titled ‘Dive’. The song, which was penned and composed by the idol-actor himself, marked his first solo release since 2018’s ‘Hold Me’.

In other GOT7 news, Mark Tuan returned earlier this month with the single ‘Last Breath’. The song had marked the star’s first official solo English release, and came soon after he collaborated with BIBI for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack in September.