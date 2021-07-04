GOT7’s Youngjae says he plans to release a solo album this year

GOT7’s main vocalist Youngjae has revealed that he has plans to release an solo album this year.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, for the magazine’s 10th anniversary edition, the singer revealed that he has been hard at work on his solo album. The forthcoming record, will both mark his debut as a soloist as well as be his first release after leaving long-time agency JYP Entertainment earlier this year.

“I’m diligently preparing an album with the goal of releasing it this year. I’m working hard to show myself doing more music as an artist,” shared Youngjae, as translated by Soompi. “As a singer, I want to show an even better side of me and a really cool performance,”

Aside from his music, Youngjae is also currently persuring a career in acting. The singer stars in the new Netflix sitcom So Not Worth It, which also features fellow K-pop singer Minnie from the girl group (G)-IDLE.

Moreover, the singer also has a role in the ongoing South Korean stage musical Midnight Sun. The show, which runs until July 25 at Seoul’s Kwanglim Art Center, also stars SHINee‘s Onew, Wonpil of Day6 and Baekho of NU’EST.

Youngjae’s upcoming album will make him the latest GOT7 member to release solo music. Last month, groupmates BamBam and Yugyeom dropped their solo projects ‘riBBon’ and ‘Point of View: U’, respectively.

Meanwhile, group leader JAY B released the song ‘Switch It Up’ in May. The song was his first release under the Jay Park-founded label, H1GHR MUSIC, which he officially signed to in the same month.