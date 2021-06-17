GOT7’s Yugyeom unveils dramatic video for ‘All Your Fault’ with GRAY

GOT7 member Kim Yugyeom has released a cinematic video for his new single ‘All Your Fault’, featuring AOMG labelmate GRAY.

In the dramatic visual, the South Korean singer plays a man who becomes vengeful after his lover leaves him for another man. But things soon turn bloody when Yugyeom hunts down his ex’s current partner (played by GRAY) and goes after him.

“I just wanna know you I won’t hesitate / I can’t believe how I am these days / I don’t care about other girls / just wanna love you / You’ve been on my mind,” Yugyeom sings on the groovy R&B song.

Alongside the music video for ‘All Your Fault’, Yugyeom has also released his debut solo EP titled ‘Point Of View: U’. Besides GRAY, the seven-track project also features DeVita on the previously released single ‘I Want U Around’, as well as appearances from Loco, Jay Park and Punchnello.

Yugyeom is the latest member of GOT7 to release solo music since the boyband left their long-time agency JYP Entertainment in January. JAY B and Mark Tuan previously dropped the songs ‘Switch It Up’ and ‘One In A Million’, respectively, while BamBam recently dropped his solo mini-album ‘Ribbon’ on June 15.

In addition, fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang also previously released the song ‘LMLY’, which is expected to appear on his upcoming sophomore English-language album. The song’s accompanying video was also a sequel to the visual for his 2020 single with Galantis, ‘Pretty Please’.

In a previous interview with Allure Korea, BamBam shared that he is currently focused on carrying out solo activities in South Korea first. The singer said that he wishes to be “properly recognised” in the East Asian country first before expanding overseas.