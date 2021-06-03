GOT7’s Yugyeom reportedly working on new music with AOMG’s GRAY

GOT7 member Yugyeom has reportedly collaborated with AOMG rapper GRAY on a new song.

This is according to a report from South Korean media outlet MyDaily, which claimed that the boyband member, who signed with AOMG earlier this year, has teamed up with his labelmate on a new collaboration. The publication cites industry sources, who also allege that the track will be released in the middle of June.

However, AOMG has yet to confirm nor deny the report. In a statement to MyDaily, the label said that it “ask[s] for your interest and support in the various music activities we will show with Yugyeom”, as translated by Koreaboo.

If true, Yugyeom will be the latest member of GOT7 to release solo music since the boyband departed from their long-time agency JYP Entertainment in January. JAY B and Mark Tuan previously dropped the songs ‘Switch It Up’ and ‘One In A Million’, respectively, while BamBam is set to drop a solo mini-album ‘Ribbon’ in the coming weeks.

In addition, fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang also previously released the song ‘LMLY’, which is expected to appear on his upcoming sophomore English-language album. The song’s accompanying video was also a sequel to the visual for his 2020 single with Galantis, ‘Pretty Please’.

In other GOT7 news, Korean-American singer Jay Park recently said that he wants to collaborate with the South Korean boyband. “I swear, I won’t die without doing a collaboration with GOT7 and trend worldwide as ‘GOT8’,” Park said during an Instagram Live session with JAY B.