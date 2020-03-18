Government holds conference to discuss art sector’s coronavirus crisis response

The Morrison Government convened a virtual roundtable discussion yesterday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the arts and creative industries.

Paul Fletcher, The Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, spoke with key industry figures from various arts organisations.

“I thank sector representatives for their time and contributions at today’s roundtable, and for their leadership across the creative and cultural sector. A number of practical suggestions were put forward during our discussion,” Mr. Fletcher said in a statement.

“The information I obtained today from this roundtable will feed into whole of government planning on COVID-19 responses.”

Conference attendees discussed the government’s recently announced coronavirus stimulus package and its relevance to those working in the creative industries.

Adrian Collette, CEO, Australia Council for the Arts spoke to the ABC following the virtual roundtable. He admitted it may be some time before a comprehensive plan is formulated.

“It’s going to take a while to get our heads around the full picture,” Mr Collette said.

“The biggest concern expressed in the room (yesterday) was the timeframe. In (Australia Council for the Arts’) calculations we’re saying three months (is) critical period. What does it take to get the organisations we invest in through this three month period? And then you might be able to take a mid to longterm view.”

Mr Collette conceded that “this is a moment of real crisis for the sector”.

There is no word yet on when the conference’s recommendations will be published.