GRAACE drops self-assured new single ‘You Do You’

GRAACE has kept things steady with a string of releases throughout 2020, and now she’s capping it off with one last single for the year, ‘You Do You’.

It’s a bass-heavy, electro-pop track that sees GRAACE switch it up with distorted vocals running through the entire chorus.

In addition to the song, ‘You Do You’ arrives with an accompanying music video, directed by Michael Dole and showing GRAACE and social media influencer @winniebluess have some fun in a skate park and a swimming pool.

Watch the video for ‘You Do You’ below:

“It was inspired by the honeymoon phase of meeting someone,” GRAACE said of the song in a press statement.

“Personally, I’m somebody who doesn’t have a type and falls for personalities rather than looks or gender, it pulls me in like crazy when somebody has this certain energy about them.”

She also said that the song is about “fucking owning the power that we have”.

‘You Do You’ is the third, and final, single GRAACE has dropped in 2020, following ‘Body Language’ and ‘Hard To Say’ alongside I.E.

While she hasn’t released a full project since 2018’s ‘Self Sabotage EP’, ‘You Do You’ marks the first single to drop from her forthcoming 2021 EP.