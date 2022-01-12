Grace Cummings releases serene new single ‘Raglan’

Grace Cummings has released the final taste of her forthcoming album, a serene and largely acoustic single titled ‘Raglan’.

In a press statement, Cummings said the new single is an homage to the street where she rides her bike to visit friends. “Jesse Williams recorded this song in his tiny studio on Raglan Street on a freezing winter’s day,” she explained. “It was nice to all be crammed in there to play this live with everyone because it kept me so warm.

“This song really makes me smile, as a lot of memories came out of that place. So many parties ended at that studio with someone putting on Bob Dylan as the sun came up.”

Advertisement

‘Raglan’ arrives alongside a music video directed by Gil Gilmour that shows Cummings laying on the grass and jumping on a trampoline upward into a crystal blue sky. Check that out below:

Cummings’ second studio album, ‘Storm Queen’, is due for release this Friday (January 14) via Virgin Music Australia. The Melbourne singer-songwriter has already released the album’s title track, as well as ‘Up In Flames’ and ‘Heaven’.

A self-produced effort, ‘Storm Queen’ is Cummings’ follow-up to 2019 album ‘Refuge Cove’. “With this record I learned that I’m allowed to influence myself instead of taking in anyone else’s ideas,” Cummings said of the forthcoming LP.

“I learned to completely trust what I see and hear in my head, and I stuck with that and just focused on creating what I love the most: something real and raw and ugly and beautiful.”