Grace Cummings shares title track from forthcoming album ‘Storm Queen’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Grace Cummings has shared the title track from her forthcoming second album ‘Storm Queen’ ahead of its arrival next month.

In contrast to more sparse singles like ‘Up In Flames’ and ‘Heaven’, the slow-burning ‘Storm Queen’ is textured and gritty, a backdrop of guitars and Cummings’ distinctive vocals filled out by baritone sax and piano.

“I wanted this track to be fucking raw, and ugly, and full of gunfire, and dirt, and ruin,” Cummings explained in an accompanying statement. “And it turned out even bigger than I’d imagined.”

‘Storm Queen’, the follow-up to Cummings’ 2019 album ‘Refuge Cove’, is set to arrive on January 14 via Sugar Mountain Records. Produced by Cummings herself, many of the songs on the album were captured within the first few takes.

“With this record I learned that I’m allowed to influence myself instead of taking in anyone else’s ideas,” the songwriter says of the forthcoming LP.

“I learned to completely trust what I see and hear in my head, and I stuck with that and just focused on creating what I love the most: something real and raw and ugly and beautiful.”

Cummings is set to appear as part of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s Timeland festival this New Year’s Eve. In February, she’ll join Springtime (the trio of Gareth Liddiard, Jim White and Chris Abrahams) on the band’s national headline tour in support of their self-titled debut album.