Grace Farriss releases debut single ‘All The People’

Australian singer-songwriter Grace Farriss has released her debut single.

‘All The People,’ released today (June 25), is the first track to be lifted from Farriss’ debut album ‘Grace.’ Tony Buchen produced the track, recording it between two separate studios in Los Angeles.

Listen to ‘All The People’ below:

Farriss – the daughter of INXS guitarist Andrew Farriss – explained that she wrote the song in 2017 after “thinking deeply about the larger and more worldly aspects of life.”

“I have always had such a deep fascination with how all of the world’s cultures united and came to be,” she said.

“What I feel other cultures teach you is that we are all one and the same… I feel music and the arts certainly accomplish [this], to bring this awareness to us all.”

Farriss recently made the foray into music after working in other creative fields such as poetry and art. She also works as an environmental spokesperson, serving as an ambassador for both The Jane Goodall Institute and Sea Shepherd. Alongside ‘Grace,’ she will also release a book of collective works this year entitled ‘Poetry, Sayings And Stories.’

‘All The People’ also follows on from the debut EP from Tiger Lily, Michael Hutchence’s daughter, earlier this year.