Grace Jones album covers missing on streaming platforms due to rights issue

The artworks belonging to four Grace Jones albums have disappeared on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music.

The cover art for the albums — 1981’s ‘Nightclubbing’, 1982’s ‘Living My Life’, and her two 1985 efforts, ‘Slave To The Rhythm’ and ‘Island Life’ — have now been replaced by more simplistic covers that resemble slipcase artwork for cassette tapes.

On June 30, a representative from Island Records told Pitchfork that they were taken down due to “a rights issue”. The original album covers were created by graphic designer Jean-Paul Goude.

did Grace Jones lose the rights to Jean-Paul Goude’s artwork on her own album covers?! pic.twitter.com/WWBpdTOgHA — badgalriedy (@jackriedy) June 29, 2021

All four of the albums were released by Island Records, including 1980’s ‘Warm Leatherette’. However, the latter’s artwork, also made by Goude, remains intact on streaming services.

The Grace Jones-curated Meltdown Festival has been confirmed for 2022, following two postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. Scheduled to be held at Southbank Centre from June 10 to 19 next year, the event will feature performances by Jones, Solange, Peaches, Skunk Anansie, and more.

In February, Jones lent her voice to narrate a short by Facebook titled Good Ideas Deserve To Be Found, promoting the platform’s advertising tools for small businesses.

Jones has released 10 albums throughout her career, beginning with 1977’s ‘Portfolio’. Her last studio album is 2008’s ‘Hurricane’, which was released via Wall of Sound.