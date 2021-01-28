Grace Sanders shares captivating new single ‘DISSIPATE’

Perth artist Grace Sanders has dropped a new single, ‘DISSIPATE’, the latest taste from her debut EP, ‘GUMS’.

The track opens with a soft acoustic ballad powered by Sanders’ tender vocals, eventually morphing into an electronic trip-hop-inspired beat.

Listen to ‘DISSIPATE’ below:

The new song follows previous singles ‘GREEN’ and ‘NO FAIR’, all produced by Ezekial Padmanabham. All tracks will appear on Sanders’ debut EP, slated for release on February 26.

In a statement, Sanders said the new song “was her baby” and was the piece she was most proud of to date.

“‘DISSIPATE’ is an ode to mindfulness and surrendering to the peace and beauty within each moment,” she explained.

“I wrestle a lot with anxiety and this track was my meditation on learning to accept each minute and second for what it is and practise living within that moment rather than constantly getting caught up in my head.”

Previous single ‘GREEN’ marked Sanders’ fourth official single to date, and explored themes of loneliness, dejection and procrastination.

“I wrote Green after I had lost 3 jobs, my car broke down, my Dad had a heart attack, a friend had passed away only the month prior,” Sanders said in a statement.

“I was just generally depressed, isolated and bored. I wanted it to capture the feeling of being alone in a room full of people, swamped by all the shit that’s going wrong in your life and yet unable to share those feelings with anyone around you.”