Grace Sanders shares mesmerising new single ‘Green’

Perth singer-songwriter Grace Sanders has shared a new single titled ‘Green’.

The song was produced by Ezekiel “Zeke” Padmanabham and mastered by Mike Jelinek. Listen to it below:

Advertisement

‘Green’ marks Sanders’ fourth official single to date. It’s also her first new music in two years, following ‘I Can’t Win’ in 2018 and her pair of 2017 singles, ‘Flow Like Water’ and ‘Impress Me’.

As described in a press release, ‘Green’ explores themes of loneliness, dejection and procrastination.

“I wrote Green after I had lost 3 jobs, my car broke down, my Dad had a heart attack, a friend had passed away only the month prior,” Sanders said in a statement.

“I was just generally depressed, isolated and bored. I wanted it to capture the feeling of being alone in a room full of people, swamped by all the shit that’s going wrong in your life and yet unable to share those feelings with anyone around you.”

Sanders will launch her single on Saturday, August 29 at Barbes, alongside Myriad Sun, Hyclass and a DJ set from Aalienboy.

Advertisement

In recent years, Sanders has shared the stage with fellow Perth artists Grevious Bodily Calm, Tanaya Harper, Dulcie and Adrian Dzvuke.