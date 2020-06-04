Grace Turner shares introspective new single ‘Half Light’

Newcastle singer-songwriter Grace Turner has shared her latest single, ‘Half Light’, alongside a debut EP announcement.

Listen to the track below:

Advertisement

‘Half Light’ is the third single taken from Turner’s debut EP, entitled ‘Half Truths’. The seven-track album, which includes breakout single ‘Dead Or Alive’, is due for release on August 7.

The song was recorded over a number of sessions and was produced by Fletcher Matthews (Sweater Curse, CLEWS). It began at Melbourne’s Sound Park Studios with Timothy Harvey (Lisa Mitchell, Ella Hooper), then to a tractor shed in Cessnock, New South Wales, and finally to Turner’s drummer Matthew Taylor’s bedroom studio.

In a press statement, Turner said the song explores “the dualities we have within ourselves and the many potentially conflicting parts of the personalities we live with.”

“It also explores the world of half-truths we live within as a society,” said Turner. “I am constantly questioning the world around me and how I fit into it and what makes me who I am.”

Turner has supported the likes of Alex the Astronaut, Lucy Dacus, City Calm Down, Kingswood and Ali Barter, as well as making numerous festival appearances over the years. So far, Turner has performed at Groovin The Moo, Grow Your Own Festival and SXSW in March last year.