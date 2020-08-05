Grace Turner shares new single ‘Crossed Your Mind’

Newcastle singer-songwriter Grace Turner has shared a new single titled ‘Crossed Your Mind’, ahead of her debut EP launch this week.

Listen to the song below:

Advertisement

The cut is the fourth single lifted from Turner’s forthcoming debut EP, ‘Half Truths’, which will drop this Friday, August 7.

Per a press release, ‘Crossed Your Mind’ sees Turner “exploring the fear of death and embracing its innate morbidity”.

“I wrote ‘Crossed Your Mind’ at the same time as all of the songs on the EP,” said Turner.

“It was a very prolific time of writing for me. I was very obsessed with and afraid of death at this time. Secrets and fears fester if they are held only within darkness. I wanted to yell about what I was most afraid of.”

‘Crossed Your Mind’ follows previous single ‘Half Light’, which was released earlier in June. Upon release, Turner described the track as exploring “the dualities we have within ourselves and the many potentially conflicting parts of the personalities we live with.”

Advertisement

“It also explores the world of half-truths we live within as a society,” Turner added. “I am constantly questioning the world around me and how I fit into it and what makes me who I am.”

Over the years, Turner has supported the likes of Alex the Astronaut, Lucy Dacus, City Calm Down, Kingswood and Ali Barter. She has also played sets at numerous festivals including Groovin The Moo, Grow Your Own Festival and SXSW in March last year.