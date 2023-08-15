Gracie Abrams announces 2024 Australian tour

American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has announced an Australian tour for early next year.

Abrams will play a trio of east coast headline shows in January 2024, playing Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre and the Forum in Melbourne. See dates below; tickets go on sale next Tuesday (August 22) with a Frontier Members pre-sale starting this Friday (August 18).

Abrams released her debut singles ‘Mean It’ and ‘Stay’ in 2019. Debut EP ‘Minor’ arrived the following year, with second EP ‘This Is What It Feels Like’ being released in 2021. Abrams’ Australian shows are part of her international tour dates in support of debut album ‘Good Riddance’.

The album – co-written with The National‘s Aaron Dessner and largely produced by Dessner – arrived in February this year after being previewed with singles ‘Difficult’, ‘Where Do We Go Now?’ and ‘Amelie’.

“I learned through making this album, at least at this point in my life, [about] having real space from the noise,” Abrams told NME earlier this year. “Being in a space that fostered such honesty, it was never [about] guessing, ‘What are we going to write about today?'”

Abrams recently wrapped up a 30-date tour supporting Taylor Swift on the North American leg of her Eras world tour. She’s also signed on open for Swift when the tour returns to the US in October next year.

Gracie Abrams’ 2024 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Tuesday 16 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Thursday 18 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Sunday 21 – Melbourne, Forum