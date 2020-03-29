News Music News

Grammy-winning country songwriter Joe Diffie dies from coronavirus complications

The songwriter posted on Friday (March 27) that he was receiving treatment after contracting Covid-19

Joe Diffie
Joe Diffie performs onstage at the 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter Joe Diffie has died from coronavirus complications, his family have confirmed.

The singer released a number of hits in the ’90s including ‘John Deere Green’, ‘Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox (If I Die)’ and ‘Pickup Man’.

Diffie passed away today (March 29) from “complications of coronavirus,” a statement posted on Facebook and Instagram by his wife Tara confirmed. “His family requests privacy at this time,” the message ends.

It’s with a sad heart that i have to post this. Tara

On Friday (March 27), Diffie posted on Instagram that he was receiving treatment after contracting Covid-19. “I am under the care of medical professionals,” he wrote. “My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

Diffie was 61 years old and is survived by Tara and their five children.

A number of musicians have announced that they’ve contracted coronavirus in the past weeks. Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien has revealed that he “most probably” has coronavirus, while Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan and Andrew Watt, songwriter for Post Malone and Cardi B both revealed that they have the virus, alongside a member of the Australian heavy rock band Ocean Grove.

Elsewhere in the music community, New Orleans DJ Black N Mild recently died after contracting the virus earlier in the week, while Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge has reportedly been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

