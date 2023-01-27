Grammys announce Beck, St. Vincent and more for Beach Boys tribute concert

John Legend, Beck, Brandi Carlile and St. Vincent are among the artists who will perform at a Beach Boys tribute concert being held next month.

Presented by the Recording Academy, A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 8, three days after the 2023 Grammy Awards take place at the same venue. Other acts set to perform as part of the star-studded line-up include Fall Out Boy, Mumford & Sons, Weezer, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, My Morning Jacket, Norah Jones, Lady A and Pentatonix.

Tickets are available now, with the concert also set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at a later date. Last year, the Recording Academy paid tribute to Paul Simon with a Grammy Salute concert, while other honourees include The Beatles and Prince.

The Beach Boys received multiple Grammy nominations in their heyday, but didn’t win an award for a recorded work until 2013 when ‘The Smile Sessions (Deluxe Box Set)’ won in the Best Historical Album category. Nevertheless, the band received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2001, and five Beach Boys recordings (including ‘Pet Sounds’) have been included in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Several of the artists set to perform at the upcoming tribute concert are up for awards at this year’s ceremony. Those include Carlile, who has seven nominations – including Album of the Year – and Beck, who is up for Best Rock Performance for his cover of Neil Young‘s ‘Old Man’.

John Legend is nominated in three categories – Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song – due to his appearance on DJ Khaled‘s ‘God Did’ alongside Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and Fridayy. Jones and Pentatonix, meanwhile, are both nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Meanwhile, Capitol Records and UMe last month released ‘Sail On Sailor’, an archival box set centring around the creation of 1972’s ‘Carl and the Passions – So Tough’ and 1973’s ‘Holland’, that featured 80 previously unreleased tracks.