The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards have been released, with Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé gaining the most nods.

The official Grammys website hosted a livestream on their homepage earlier today (November 24). The official ceremony is being held on January 31, 2021.

Dua Lipa has bagged the most nominations in the general field categories, with a total of five. Among them are ‘Don’t Start Now’ for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and ‘Future Nostalgia‘ for Album of the Year.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, has been nominated for Album of the Year for the album she created in lockdown, ‘Folklore‘. Among three other nods are Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Cardigan‘, which is also up for Song of the Year.

There are multiple nominations too for Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance) and Beyoncé’s ‘Black Parade‘ (Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Performance).

Post Malone and Justin Bieber have also seen their work recognised, including an Album of the Year nod for ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ (Post Malone) and Best Pop Solo Performance nod for ‘Yummy’ (Justin Bieber).

And in the Best New Artist category are: Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Ingrid Andress, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada.

See the list of nominations below (complete list here):

Record of the Year

‘Black Parade’ – Beyoncé

‘Colours’ – Black Puma

‘Rockstar’ – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

‘Say So’ – Doja Cat

‘Everything I Wanted’ – Billie Eilish

‘Don’t Start now’ – Dua Lipa

‘Circles’ – Post Malone

‘Savage’ – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Album of the Year

‘CHILOMBO’ – Jhené Aiko

‘Black Pumas’ (deluxe edition) – Black Pumas

‘Everyday Life’ – Coldplay

‘Djesse Vol.3’ – Jacob Collier

‘Women In Music Part III’ – Haim

‘Future Nostalgia’ – Dua Lipa

‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ – Post Malone

‘Folklore’ – Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Song of the Year

‘Black Parade’ – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

‘The Box’ – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

‘Cardigan’ – Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

‘Circles’ – Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

‘Dont Start Now’ – Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

‘Everything I Wanted’ – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

‘I Can’t Breathe’ – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

‘If The World Was Ending’ – Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Yummy’ – Justin Bieber

‘Say So’ – Doja Cat

‘Everything I Wanted’ – Billie Eilish

‘Don’t Start Now’ – Dua Lipa

‘Watermelon Sugar’ – Harry Styles

‘Cardigan’ – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

‘Changes’ – Justin Bieber

‘Chromatica’ – Lady Gaga

‘Future Nostalgia’ – Dua Lipa

Fine Line’ – Harry Styles

‘Folklore’ – Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

‘On My Mind’ – Diplo & SIDEPIECE

‘My High’ – Disclosure feat. Aminé, and Slowthai

‘The Difference’ – Flume feat. Toro y Moi

‘Both Of Us’ – Jayda G

‘10%’ – Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis

Best Rock Album

‘A Hero’s Death’ – Fontaines D.C.

‘KIWANUKA’ – Michael Kiwanuka

‘Daylight’ – Grace Potter

‘Sound & Fury’ – Sturgill Simpson

‘The New Abnormal’ – The Strokes

Best Rock Performance

‘Shameika’ – Fiona Apple

‘Not’ – Big Thief

‘Kyoto’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘The Steps’ – HAIM

‘Stay High’ – Brittany Howard

‘Daylight’ – Grace Potter

Best R&B Performance

‘Lightning & Thunder’ – Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend

‘Black Parade’ – Beyoncé

‘All I Need’ – Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

‘Goat Head’ – Brittany Howard

‘See Me’ – Emily King

Best R&B Album

‘Happy 2 Be Here’ – Ant Clemons

‘Take Time’ – Giveon

‘To Feel Love/D’ – Luke James

‘Bigger Love’ – John Legend

‘All Rise’ – Gregory Porter

Best Rap Album

‘Black Habits’ – D Smoke

‘Alfredo’ – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

‘A Written Testimony’ – Jay Electronica

‘King’s Disease’ – Nas

‘The Allegory Royce’ — Da 5’9″

Best Country Album

‘Lady Like’ – Ingrid Andress

‘Your Life Is a Record’ – Brandy Clark

‘Wildcard’ – Miranda Lambert

‘Nightfall’ – Little Big Town

‘Never Will’ – Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album

‘Ona’ – Thana Alexa

‘Secrets Are the Best Stories’ – Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

‘Modern Ancestors’ – Carmen Lundy

‘Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper – Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

‘What’s the Hurry’ – Kenny Washington

Best Folk Album



‘Bonny Light Horseman’ – Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance’ – Leonard Cohen

‘Song for Our Daughter’ – Laura Marling

‘Saturn Return’ – The Secret Sisters

‘All the Good Times’ – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

‘YHLQMDLG’ – Bad Bunny

‘Por Primera Vez’ – Camilo

‘Mesa Para Dos’ – Kany García

‘Pausa’ – Ricky Martin

‘3:33’ – Debi Nova

Best Metal Performance



‘Bum-Rush’ – Body Count

‘Underneath’ – Code Orange

‘The In-Between’ – In This Moment

‘Bloodmoney’ – Poppy

‘Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live’ – Power Trip

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story – Beastie Boys — Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme — Andrew Fried, Video Director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt — Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top — Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer

